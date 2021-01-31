There have been many endorsements of City Council candidates based on their support of the Police. What does “support the police” mean when it comes to City policy and budgeting decisions?
If the budget reflects priorities, the Norman Police Department IS the highest priority in the City. The Norman Police Department gets the most money among all City Departments. City Council kept the Norman Police Department Budget at 27% share of the general fund for the 2021 fiscal year, the same as the last 3 years.
The Police Department wanted not just a budget increase, but a bigger SHARE of the general fund budget. To give the Police Department an increase would require cuts in other areas. Public works and the fire department are the next largest budgets in the City. Wage and salary costs eat up most the city budget and have been increasing faster than revenues in ALL City Departments.
Another issue is that the Public Safety Sales Tax revenues are insufficient to fully fund all of the Student Resource Officer (SRO) positions that were planned. The general fund subsidizes the PSST fund. This year Council INCREASED the subsidy to the PSST fund by $300,000 to make up for lower revenue projections. To expand the SRO program would require cuts in other areas, either in the PSST program (fire, EMS) or other City departments.
According to SRO reports, students of color have 3 times higher chance of being involved in a Law Enforcement Incident than white students do. The reason for this racial imbalance has not been explained. Further our neighbors have expressed concerns about how some Norman police officers have treated people of color and people with mental health issues. Does “support the police” mean ignoring these issues?
What does “support the police” mean? Pumping more money into the Police Department? Avoiding discussions about accountability and ways to make the community safer for the most marginalized among us?
Ask the Council candidates for clarification. What does “I support the police” mean?
Cynthia Rogers
Norman
