Names carry significance in all cultures, and naming speeches in the Bible have received careful attention from scholars ancient and modern.
Often, naming speeches say more about the namer than the named. In Genesis 4:1, Eve (mother-of-all-life) names Cain, proudly proclaiming, “I have produced a man with the help of the Lord.” Pride, in this case, went after the fall.
Leah’s naming her first three boys — Reuben, Levi and Simeon (Genesis 30) painfully chronicles her frustrations at failing to win Jacob’s affections, despite her fecundity. I suspect many readers through the centuries have been relieved when Leah declares, “This time I will praise the Lord ; therefore she named him Judah” (Genesis 30:35). Leah places her confidence in God — always a good bet.
Both men and women bestow names in the Bible.
Lamech’s naming of Noah is both long-winded and off-target. Noah obeyed God scrupulously, but he didn’t “bring us relief from our work and from the toil of our hands” (Genesis 5:29), as his father had hoped.
• Jews read a given Bible (Torah) section each week: Horizontally, travel across the globe and you will hear the same passage; vertically, you know that your ancestors — from your grandparents backwards — heard the same.
This week’s section recounts the departure of Jacob from Mesopotamia back to the promised land, occasioned mainly by the birth of Joseph, whose mother, Rachel, happens to be Jacob’s favorite wife, as well as Leah’s sister. (Marrying sisters is forbidden in rabbinic Judaism: this story caused the rabbis a lot of interpretive headaches.)
• Namer and named: in Rachel and Joseph’s case, both parties are characterized. Rachel’s naming speech deploys two verbs in tension with each other.
Rachel first declares that God has “removed her reproach,” an action of subtraction, then continues by naming the boy “Joseph” and then proclaims, “May God add to me another son,” an action of addition.
The naming tells us a lot about Rachel — how much she suffered through her infertility (Genesis 30:1) and how much she is like her ambitious husband.
Rachel might have been content with one son. Hannah is (1 Samuel 1); Rachel is not.
The second half of the naming speech contains a terrible irony: God will add Benjamin, but it will cost Rachel her life in childbirth.
Biblical double-naming is rare. In this case, however, we have an invitation to consider Joseph’s fate, too.
If ever a Biblical character could be described as someone who was first “taken away” (asaf) and then “added back with increase” (yasaf), that person would be Joseph, who was first removed from the family and later served as the vehicle for that family’s ability to avoid starvation through the provisions that he himself had engineered as Pharoah’s second in command.
• Is it all in a name? No: Joseph’s combination of native abilities (a dream interpreter with good looks), perseverance (he spends a couple of years in an Egyptian jail), initiative (he interprets Pharaoh’s dream and then delivers a thoughtful agrarian policy) and trust in God gives him the confidence to succeed.
Joseph is history’s first recorded rags to riches tale. We begin reciting it this week.