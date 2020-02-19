Why blame the Lion’s Club?
There has been a lot of hyperbole including much from OEC wanting to blame the Lion’s Club of the 1960’s for planting the wrong type of tree under their lines on Berry Road. But where was OEC in that decision?
This wasn’t a simple tree planting. It wasn’t a couple of old guys out there planting a tree.
It was an organized attempt by a civic club to beautify Norman by planting nearly 100 sweet gum trees lining a major thoroughfare, entrance to our city and entrance to the University of Oklahoma. It was a major community event at the time. For all we know OEC employees participated in it.
It was a big deal.
A brief Google search suggests Sweet Gum trees are long-lived up to 150 years and are tolerant of different soil types. Our point is that they are hardy and can take abuse from poor trimming practices. The ones to which OEC has subjected them.
They can grow to 100 feet in height. They have a sturdy root system. Quite tolerant to trauma, driveways, roads, sidewalks, etc. as evident by their survival along Berry Road. They actually appear to have been an excellent choice to survive in Oklahoma’s climate and the forthcoming development of the city.
I am sure the mature height of Sweet Gum trees was common knowledge in the 1960’s.....even before Google there were encyclopedias and tree books.
The real question is why did OEC allow it? Most Lion’s Club members we know are agreeable folks. If OEC has a real concern wouldn’t they have brought it to their attention? Wouldn’t they have suggested an alternative plan?
Maybe, knowing the future of electrical line transmission lay under ground not above, they were planning on moving or burying the lines? But did their CEO at the time retired and the new CEO just not want to spend the money?
There is a lot we don’t know.
Maybe we will find the real answers as our lawsuit progresses?
THE POINT IS
The Lion’s Club is not to blame.
OEC was the expert in line maintainence. Shouldn’t they have suggested to the Lion’s Club a different tree since they undoubtably knew how high sweet gums grew?
Are a bunch of well-meaning civic-minded Lion’s Club members of our community really the culprits?
We think not. Blame is not going to get us anywhere. We need to put our heads together and solve this problem. We have options other than destroying the Historic Berry Road Tree Canopy.
Respectfully,
Joe Carter, DVM
