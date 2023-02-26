WildCare by the numbers
• 135,000 — total animals admitted to WildCare
• 7,000 — average number of ill, injured or orphaned wildlife treated annually
• $150 — cost per animal for medical and rehabilitative care
• 7,675 — number of people reached by 61 WildCare events in 2022
• 5,243 — number of hours 100 volunteers donated in 2022
• 16 — number of paid fellows and interns at WildCare
• 14 — number of professionals on staff at WildCare
