The ice storm that came through Oklahoma last week impacted citizens as well as animals.
WildCare Foundation, a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation facility in Noble that focuses on rehabilitating Oklahoma wildlife, has seen nearly 40 injured animals admitted as a result of this storm with some nontypical species among the mix of patients.
Will Funk, a veterinary assistant who works with the foundation has seen many waterbirds affected by the storm.
“In the past two days, we have received seven American coots; before today, we had only admitted a total of seven this year and 35 in the past five years,” Funk said in a news release.
American coots inhabit freshwater wetlands and eat aquatic plants. They are found year-round in Oklahoma.
The foundation also brought three ruddy ducks to their Noble facility. Before this storm, the organization had only seen one since 2015. A small number of this species will stay in Oklahoma over the winter months; however, many of them migrate south at night.
WildCare also admitted four pied-billed grebes. Like ruddy ducks, this species needs to get a running start on water to fly, so freezing rain leaves them stranded where they land.
Other animals admitted due to the storm include one of the twelve double-crested cormorants on record, gulls, various mammal species, hawks and songbirds.
Kristy Wicker, community liaison for WildCare, suspects the foundation will continue to see injured animals as a result of the ice storm.
“Because of power outages, downed trees, limbs, and power lines, many people have been unable to bring animals in need to WildCare,” Wicker said. “As the weather warms, we expect to see more admissions.”
WildCare has seen a record-setting year for animal admissions. With two months left in 2020, 7,405 injured, ill or orphaned wild animals have been brought to WildCare for help, surpassing their previous record in 2016 with 7,213 animals.
Without another storm, Inger Giuffrida, executive director for WildCare, anticipates an additional 200 to 300 animals by the end of the year.
All animals brought to the facility receive a physical examination, medical care, surgery when needed, and ongoing care supported by species-specific nutrition, housing and enrichment.
“Enrichment is used to help animals develop or maintain their natural behaviors while developing and healing so they can be released back to the wild and succeed,” Funk said.
Over the weekend, WildCare released over 100 animals that have been rehabilitated throughout the summer and fall.
WildCare urges those who find injured or baby animals to call them at 405-872-9338 or visit WildCare atwww.wildcareoklahoma.org or https://www.facebook.com/WildCareOklahoma/.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.