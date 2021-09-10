Art, politics and historical knowledge are inextricably linked. They’re woven together, and each discipline shares insight into the others.
Oklahoma graphic designer and artist David Briggs borrows from these in his creative process. He’s the founder and operator of Intelligent Design Studios (intelligentdesign360.com).
Briggs doesn’t shy away from controversial imagery, and embraces opening eyes to events of the past that may be forgotten or misunderstood. An image of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman printed on canvas greets anyone opening his website. It bears the quote, “I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.”
Briggs aims to provoke thought, learning and discussion with his creations.
“The vision of my company’s brand is bringing positive imagery to everyone, and especially Black people,” Briggs said. “I focus on political and historical events and images that can teach people about history, political moments in history which can become conversational pieces and bring us all closer together.”
Intelligent Design is a hands-on operation. Briggs transfers imagery onto stretched canvas and constructs wooden frames. The product lines includes custom printed T-shirts, hoodies, auto tags and rolling trays. His catalog includes nods to popular culture, political figures and hip hop performers.
“I like history and politics, so I just draw from those things, the events I’m familiar with and can converse with people about,” Briggs said. “I bring them up to date on touchy topics and draw inspiration from real life dramatic historical events.”
A significant part of Briggs’ operation involves custom design.
“I really like doing memorial pieces,” he said. “Sometimes a client will have a relative pass away, and they only have one of two photographs of them. It may be a Polaroid picture, but I can blow it up and put it on a canvas for them. A lot of people cry when I do that.
“I enjoy doing fantasy pieces, where I put two different people from different eras together. I like making people happy and seeing their faces when I give them their art.”
Briggs was born and raised in Oklahoma, and proudly acknowledges that fact’s profound impact on his work.
“I think being from Oklahoma has a lot to do with not only my work as an artist, but who I am as a person,” he said. “Oklahoma’s good and the bad. I enjoy Oklahoma history, also. My whole perspective on how I see life and how I bring my art to life is based on my experiences out of Oklahoma.”
Briggs is currently envisioning a series based on the FBI’s first big case in the 1920s-era Osage Nation’s “Reign of Terror.” That’s when white criminals were swindling Osage out of their money and murdering some to obtain their productive oil patch land.
“It’s something that few people know about, so I’m going to Northeast Oklahoma to take some images and bring that story to life,” Briggs said. “I’m also going to produce some of Clara Luper’s images, because she was the pioneering civil rights leader who led sit-ins here. It will give kids inspiration and motivation to do what they feel in their heart is right.”
Examining the before and after of the 1889 Land Run is another topic on Briggs’ list of upcoming projects.
“Possibly using photos of family members who took part in it and accounts of how they got their land,” Briggs said. “Trying to tie it all together.”
Briggs collaborates with others in the artistic community. Often, he’ll be commissioned to mass produce another artist’s original work on various items “so they can be sold for a reasonable price to everyone,” he said.
“I also blow up some tattoo artist work,” Briggs said. “There’s some salon stylists and barber shop guys who want collages of the different cuts you can get. I do pretty well with those. Barbers send me images of their haircuts, I blow them up and print them on canvas.”
Briggs has been an active sidewalk vendor of his work this year at Norman’s Second Friday Art Walks. He’s enthusiastic about one of the city’s signature and regular arts events.
“I love Art Walk and love Norman in general,” Briggs said. “There’s real community with an artsy vibe. Main Street has great bars and restaurants. The people have always been nice to me. I’ve always sold at least one piece of art, so Norman supports me.
“And everybody talks to me about my art. I enjoy going and I think people enjoy seeing me there. My plan is to be there every month, unless I have a big order of T-shirts to do or a bigger vending event.”
Briggs intends on being set up with some of his work for sale at Friday’s Second Friday Art Walk downtown.