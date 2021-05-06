Yard waste collection across Norman has been delayed due to higher-than-usual demand following the recent hailstorm.
The City of Norman’s Sanitation Division has dedicated all available trucks and crews to the collection efforts and expects to catch up by mid-next week.
Volumes at the Transfer Station are also well above normal averages. Customers utilizing this service should anticipate delays on the tipping floor until conditions improve.
We apologize for any inconveniences the delays my cause. For questions about sanitation services, call the sanitation division at 329-1023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.